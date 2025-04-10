BJP to launches 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' in AP, Purandeswari to inaugurate in Paladugu

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a coalition partner in the Andhra Pradesh government, has embarked on a new initiative aimed at strengthening its grassroots presence. From today, the party will inaugurate the 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' programme, which will involve visits to villages across the state.

The programme will be launched by BJP state president Purandeshwari in Paladugu, located in the Medikondur mandal of Guntur district. Throughout the day, party leaders will engage with local workers, visit temples, and participate in the Swachh Bharat programme, after which they will assess the operations of health centres and village secretariats. The initiative aims to foster closer connections with the community, culminating in meetings with booth committee members.

The first day's schedule includes several key activities:

- A morning visit to the residence of former Medikondur Mandal President Amati Ventaraman

- Participation in a Swachh Bharat programme at a temple

- Inspection of the Regional Health Centre

- A visit to the Village Secretariat

- A meeting with Booth Committee members

- A lunch break from 1.30 to 2.30 PM

- A Rachhabanda programme with villagers in the afternoon