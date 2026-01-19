BJP to organise ‘Ekātma Mānav Darshan’ on Jan 23 and 24

Vijayawada: The BJP State Committee will organise a two-day programme ‘Ekātma Mānav Darshan’, National Mahasabha, on January 23 and 24 to mark the 65th anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s visit to Vijayawada. AP BJP Chief PVN Madhav unveiled the official poster for the event at party State office on Sunday.

While addressing the media, Madhav emphasised that the two-day programme has been carefully planned to ensure smooth coordination and proper arrangements for all invited participants. He recalled that during his visit, Deendayal propagated the principles of Integral Humanism, which later gained global recognition.

He said that following these ideals, Bharatiya Jana Sangh won 33 seats and secured 14% of votes in 1965 elections, marking a historic milestone in Indian politics. Madhav added that Deendayal had addressed the national congregation at Vijayawada Municipal Stadium and promoted his vision of inclusive development. The programme would also feature highlights of his review at Mumbai’s Ria College and commemorative records in Jana Sangh archives, he said. Leaders like Birav Singh Shakhawat, V Ramarao, and others had participated in the original national assemblies, he remembered. Further, he said the two-day event would focus on Deendayal’s political and cultural contributions, with tributes to leaders such as Lala Lajpat Rai and Raghubir Shyam Prasad. A special resolution commemorating the historical significance of Article 370’s repeal would also be adopted.

Meanwhile, Madhav said that the two-day programme will feature an exhibition highlighting the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee. He added that Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Ministers Kishan Reddy, Ram Madhav, Murali Dhar Rao, and several senior BJP leaders are expected to attend the Ekātma Mānav Darshan programme. Key organisers include AP BJP State Organisation General Secretary Madhukar, Programme in-charge Koduri Lakshminarayana, State General Secretaries Sannareddy Dayakar Reddy, Nagothu Ramesh Naidu, Matta Prasad, and Saligrama Lakshmi Prasanna. State Vice-President Garapati Seetharam Anjaneya Chowdary, Official Spokesperson Sadhineni Yamini Sharma, leaders Gudise Devanand, Bhogi Reddy Adilakshmi, and several others were also present.