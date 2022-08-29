BJP vows to fight state govt's 'anti-people' policies

Vijayawada: BJP state president Somu Veerraju vowed here on Monday that the party would continue agitation against the anti-people policies of the YSRCP government. He was addressing the party executive meeting at the party state office.

Top BJP leaders Sivaprakash, Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao, party national secretaries Sunil Deodhar and Y Satyakumar, national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana, BJP Legislative Council party president P V N Madhav and MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy and others were present in the meeting.

The BJP leaders paid glowing tributes to Gidugu Ramamurthy Pantulu in connection with the celebrations of Telugu language, which is his birth anniversary.

Veerraju took strong exception to the state government orders putting hurdles to Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations and exhorted people to be ready for a long struggle against the policies of the state government.

He recalled that in the past also the government put restrictions in the name of Covid but there were no restrictions to the celebrations of the other religion.

He wondered about the necessity of permissions from the fire, electricity and police departments. "When I wrote a letter to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his assistants hurl comments about me. Why the Chief Minister does not respond to the restrictions on the festival," he asked.

Referring to the Polavaram project issue, the BJP state president said that Centre could not be faulted in the issue. The previous and the present governments were responsible for the increased estimates.

Observing that the state was deprived of the capital city due to the decision of the YSRCP, he questioned how could they blame the BJP.

Veerraju recalled that when Anurag Thakur criticised the state government, Jagan Mohan Reddy rushed to the Prime Minister but never revealed what transpired at Delhi. He said that the Chief Minister had no respect for Telugu language and on the Telugu Language Day celebrations, he issued the statement in English.

He said Union minister for transport Nitin Gadkari released funds for the roads but the funds were used to repair potholes. He expressed concern over the migration of fishermen to other states since the government failed to provide them opportunities by building fishing harbours.

He said that the Central government headed by the BJP would help the fishermen, farmers and handloom workers.

The state BJP chief exuded confidence that the BJP would be a force to reckon with in the state.