BJP's primary objective is ensuring Justice for marginalized communities; Purandeswari

BJP State President and Rajahmundry MP Daggubati Purandeshwari emphasized the party’s commitment to good governance that has led to three consecutive electoral victories. She expressed confidence that the people of the state are prepared to bring the BJP to power for two or three more terms, citing the influence of Babasaheb Ambedkar as a significant source of inspiration for the party.

Purandeshwari highlighted the BJP's potential to emerge as a formidable force in the state, urging supporters not only to wear the party turban but also to take on the responsibilities that come with it. She wished the citizens a Merry Christmas during her speech, reinforcing the party’s message of unity and goodwill.

Speaking on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, Purandeshwari remarked that the celebrations signify the beginning of the BJP's strengthening in the state. She praised Vajpayee for his critical role in the nation’s development and called for political aspirants to embody his principles and ideals.

She noted the BJP's significant membership growth in the state, stating that the party has registered 25 lakh members and emphasizing that there is goodwill towards the BJP across various communities. Purandeshwari asserted that the BJP stands out among the more than 1,500 political parties in India, citing Prime Minister Modi’s rise from humble beginnings as a testament to this claim, alongside the notable achievements of women in leadership positions.

The MP detailed the Modi government’s developmental agenda, expressing optimism about India becoming the third-largest economy in the world within five years. She reiterated the BJP’s commitment to justice for lower castes and marginalized communities, arguing that the party has consistently shown more respect for Babasaheb Ambedkar than others, including its recognition of his contributions through awards like the Bharat Ratna and the establishment of the BC Commission.

In her critique of the Congress party, which she described as having neglected women during its 65 years in power, Purandeshwari claimed that the BJP was responsible for passing the 33 percent women's reservation bill and for other progressive measures aimed at enhancing social justice.

The address closed with a call to action, urging successful participation in the upcoming Hindu Sankha Rao event in Bezawada, while accusing the Congress of disrespecting Dr. Ambedkar. Purandeshwari reaffirmed the BJP’s commitment to inclusivity and development, irrespective of caste and religion.