BJYM stages protest over Anil's cap

Nellore: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activists staged a demonstration in front of former minister and Nellore city MLA P Anil Kumar Yadav for wearing cap symbolising another religion despite observing Ayyappa Deeksha. The minister allegedly wore the cap during the Gadapa Gadapaku programme in the city limits on Friday. BJYM activists led by its city president Yashwant Singh demanded an apology from Anil Kumar for hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

Dargamitta police rushed to the spot and took the BJYM leaders into custody. A YSRCP activist tried to attack BJYM leaders while they were staging the protest in front of the legislator's house. Anil Kumar Yadav took Ayyappa Deeksha recently and has been participating in Gadapa Gadapaku programme in many divisions.

During his visit to a division in the city, he wore a cap representing another religion which kicked up a row as the pictures went viral on social media platforms. BJYM leaders demanded an unconditional apology from the former minister for his act.

Further, BJP Rajya Sabha member G V L Narasimha Rao accused the YSRCP MLA in a tweet of 'insulting' the devotees of Ayyappa by wearing the Muslim cap despite wearing sacred attire during Deeksha. The MLAs who don't follow rules should be prevented from visiting the holy shrine at Sabarimala, he opined and added that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy should know that Hindus will not tolerate this kind of 'vote bank politics'.