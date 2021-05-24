Black fungus cases on rise in Guntur

Guntur : Patients who recovered from Covid-19 are now jittery over possibility of getting black fungus. Covid recovered patients with diabetic history are prone to the infection of black fungus.

According to sources, at present 36 patients suffering with the symptoms of black fungus were admitted in the Government General Hospital in Guntur for treatment. Some others are admitted in the private hospitals also.

The corporate and private hospitals are asking the patients suffering from black fungus to purchase a drug at a cost of Rs 40,000. Those who can spend lakhs of rupees for treatment are undergoing treatment in the private hospitals.

The GGH in Guntur city has already set up a separate ward for patients suffering from black fungus and got necessary medicines to treat the patients. Following instructions of the district administration, the doctors in the GGH are giving treatment to the patients suffering from black fungus.

It may be mentioned here that the government incorporated black fungus disease in the list of YSR Arogyasri Scheme for the convenience of the poor. Meanwhile, the case of a woman suffering with symptoms of white fungus was reported at Ramalingeswarapet in Tenali town.