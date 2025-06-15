Blood donation drive held

Anantapur: On the occasion of Blood Donors’ Day, All India Chiranjeevi Youth President Sri Ravana Swamy Naidu, on the instructions of State Chiranjeevi Youth President Bhavani Ravikumar, a blood donation programme was organised at the Indian Red Cross Society in Anantapur on Saturday under the auspices of Ram Charan Fans District President Imam Hussain on the occasion of Mega Blood Donation Day. Anantapur RDO Kesava Naidu and Red Cross Society Chairman Kapu Bharathi were the chief guests of this programme.

Chiranjeevi Youth Youth Leaders Chandramouli, State Chiranjeevi Vice Presidents Chalapathi Upparapalli Shiva Reddy, Akkiraju Sagar, Ram Charan fans Venky, Charan, Shameer, Suresh, Gopal, Nagendra Thimmappa, Jana Sainiks participated and donated blood.