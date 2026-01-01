Cold storage facility coming up at Bandipalya APMC

In a significant step towards strengthening post-harvest infrastructure and ensuring better returns for farmers, a modern cold storage facility is being constructed at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) yard in Bandipalya, Mysuru. Once completed, the facility is expected to make the APMC more farmer-friendly by enabling safe storage of agricultural produce and reducing distress sales.

A large-scale cold storage unit is currently under construction within the APMC premises. The project is being implemented under the Central government-supported NABARD Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF-30). An amount of ₹15 crore has been sanctioned for the project, which is being built on a one-acre plot inside the APMC yard.

The cold storage complex will consist of a ground floor and four additional floors, making it one of the biggest such facilities in the region. The construction agency has been given a deadline of 11 months to complete the work and hand over the facility to the APMC authorities.

Once operational, the cold storage will allow farmers from Mysuru district as well as neighbouring states to store their agricultural produce for up to two weeks. This will enable them to wait for favourable market prices instead of being forced to sell their produce immediately at lower rates. Buyers will also be able to store purchased goods and sell them when prices improve, making the facility beneficial for both farmers and traders.

The Bandipalya APMC holds strategic importance due to its proximity to Tamil Nadu and Kerala. As a result, it witnesses robust trading activity throughout the year. Farmers bring seasonal crops to the market, including commercial crops, pulses and vegetables, while daily vegetable trading remains a major activity.

A significant number of farmers from other districts also bring their produce to Bandipalya for sale. In many cases, farmers are compelled to sell at lower prices due to lack of storage facilities. The new cold storage will provide them the flexibility to store their goods until they receive a fair price.

Traders, especially those dealing in bulk purchases, will also benefit from the facility. Large buyers often require time to arrange transportation and logistics. The availability of cold storage will allow them to safely store commodities without worrying about spoilage, improving overall efficiency in the supply chain.

Speaking about the project, APMC Assistant Secretary P Suma said, “To support farmers, we have initiated the construction of a cold storage facility spread across nearly one acre at the Bandipalya agricultural market. Under the NABARD RIDF scheme, ₹15 crore has been sanctioned for this project. The construction is progressing well and is expected to be completed within the next three to four months.”

Officials believe the cold storage unit will play a key role in reducing post-harvest losses, stabilising prices and improving farmers’ income, further strengthening Mysuru’s agricultural marketing ecosystem.