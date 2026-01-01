Railway repair work at Mumbai LTT to disrupt train services

Train services on two key long-distance routes connecting the Konkan coast and southern India with Mumbai will be affected for a month, following Central Railway’s decision to curtail operations at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT).

Railway authorities on Wednesday said the Netravati Express and Matsyagandha Express would be short terminated and originated at Panvel between January 1 and January 30, 2026, due to repair and maintenance work on damaged pit line No. 03 at the Lokmanya Tilak (T) yard. A traffic block has been imposed for the duration of the works.

Under the revised schedule, Train No. 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Lokmanya Tilak (T) Netravati Express, running daily from December 31, 2025, to January 29, 2026, will terminate at Panvel instead of LTT.

Services between Panvel and LTT will remain cancelled during this period. The same arrangement will apply to Train No. 12620 Mangaluru Central–Lokmanya Tilak (T) Matsyagandha Express.

On the return journey, Train No. 16345 Lokmanya Tilak (T)–Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravati Express will originate from Panvel from January 2 to January 31, 2026, while Train No. 12619 Lokmanya Tilak (T)–Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Express will originate from Panvel between January 1 and January 31, 2026.

The two trains are widely used by passengers travelling between Mumbai and coastal Karnataka and Kerala. Railway officials expressed regret over the inconvenience and advised passengers to check schedules before travelling.