Blood donation, open house exhibitions & candle rallies held

Tirupati: Tirupati district police organised a mega blood donation camp in Tiruchanur near here on Saturday. District SP P Parameswara Reddy who inaugurated the camp, he himself first donated blood leading the policemen to follow suit and donate blood. Some locals, students and media representatives also donated blood at the camp. Speaking on the occasion, SP P Parameswara Reddy said in the camp held at Rahul Convention Hall at Tiruchanur, 500 units of blood was donated, while in the district 287 more units in the blood donation camps conducted at sub-divisional police offices (SDPOs) in Tirupati district taking the total to 787 units blood which was handed over to the government hospital for using them to needy patients.

The SP said during the Police Commemoration Week, various programmes were held in memory of the police who sacrificed their lives on the line of duty. He said the army in the borders is playing a key role in protecting the country from outside enemies while the police force is playing a more crucial role in maintaining security within the country by containing the anti-social elements and internal enemies.

It is because of the police that the people are living in peace and they should remember the services of police in maintaining law and order. “We should not forget the police who forgo their personal and family life and sometimes even their lives for the sake of us,” he said.

It may be noted that the district police as part of the Police Commemoration Week, conducted various programmes including Smriti parade at martyrs statue, visit by police officers to local villages, organising movie shows highlighting police bravery, open house exhibition of combat vehicles, candle rally etc.

ASPs Venkatarao, Kulasekhar, Lakshmi Narayana Reddy, DSPs Giridhara, Yashwant Surendra Reddy, Bhavya Kishore, Narasappa, Katamaraju, Ravi Kumar, Chandrasekhar, CIs, RIs, SIs, RSIs, police personnel, public, students of various colleges and president and members of the District Police Officers Association participated.