Bloomingdale school inducts new student council

Penamaluru: Bloomingdale International School on Monday hosted its annual investiture ceremony to formally welcome the newly elected student council...
Penamaluru: Bloomingdale International School on Monday hosted its annual investiture ceremony to formally welcome the newly elected student council for the academic year 2025–26. The event was marked by a sense of dignity and purpose, celebrating the school’s commitment to fostering student leadership. Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) S Narasimha Rao was the chief guest and Head of School Harsimran Kaur Kapany also participated. Newly appointed Head Boy Jashn Bhavani and Head Girl Chaitra Sai Gottipati led the march past followed by the council members representing various houses.
The elected council members were presented with their badges and sashes by the chief guest and Head of School. The House and School Captains took charge of their respective flags, a symbolic moment representing their commitment to upholding the school’s values. In a solemn moment, Kapany administered the oath of office, officially entrusting the new council with its responsibilities.
In his address, Lieutenant Colonel Rao drew from his distinguished military career to deliver an inspiring message, encouraging students to lead with integrity, courage, and compassion.