Board of Intermediate Education mulls online classes for Intermediate students 

Guntur: The Board of Intermediate Education is contemplating to start online classes for Intermediate students in the backdrop of increase of Covid-19 cases in the State.



According to official sources in the BIE, the Board secretary V Ramakrishna is studying whether computers are available in the junior colleges in the State are sufficient to start online classes or they need to purchase new computers to start online classes.

They are also studying if the facilities like power supply, internet connection and other equipment is sufficient or not. They are searching various ways to get funds to provide computers and other equipment to the junior colleges. At present, there are about 500 Government Junior Colleges in the State. Lakhs of students are studying in these junior colleges.

The BIE officials have a proposal to start junior colleges in August last week or September 1st week. If the Covid-19 cases increase further, they would have no option except to start online classes to save valuable time of the students. If they start online classes, it would prevent any spread of Covid-19. The students should have to maintain social distance if regular classes are conducted.

The BIE has to release academic calendar for the academic year 2020-21 and release schedule for Intermediate admissions. The government has cancelled SSC Public Examinations and passed all the students.

As a result, admissions will increase in the junior colleges in the State during this academic year. Taking this into consideration, the BIE would have to make arrangements in the junior colleges in the State.

An official in the BIE on condition of anonymity informed that the BIE secretary V Ramakrishna is studying possibilities to start online education for Intermediate students and on provision of necessary facilities.