Boat races set to enthrall Konaseema

Amalapuram (Konaseema District): Preparations are in full swing for Kerala-style boat races in Atreyapuram, located in the renowned Konaseema district, often called ‘Andhra Kerala.’ The boat races and swimming competitions will be held on the January 11th, 12th, and 13th under the banner of Sir Arthur Cotton Godavari Trophy.

Konaseema is set to come alive with vibrant festivities as teams from East and West Godavari districts, along with participants from Anantapur, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, and other regions, gear up for the much-awaited boat races. The dragon boat races are expected to be the highlight of the event, as per the organisers.

Adding to the excitement, rangoli competitions for women, kite-flying contests for children and youth, and swimming competitions have also been planned. Arrangements are in place to accommodate over 10,000 spectators who will witness these thrilling events.

The boat races will take place near the scenic Lolla Lakes, a prominent tourist destination in Konaseema. The races will be conducted over a stretch of approximately 1,000 metres in the main irrigation canal between Atreyapuram and Ucchili villages.

District collector R Mahesh Kumar stated that the administration has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the success of the event.

The first prize winner of the boat races will receive Rs 1 lakh, the second-place winner Rs 50,000, and the third-place winner Rs 30,000. All participants will also be recognised with prizes. Winners of the swimming and kite-flying contests will be awarded Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000, and Rs 7,500 for the top three positions, respectively. In the rangoli competition for women, the first, second, and third prize winners will receive Rs 10,000, Rs 7,500, and Rs 5,000, respectively.

Speaking about the event, Kothapeta MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao emphasised efforts to develop the Lolla Lakes, Atreyapuram, Barrage, and Pichukalanka as prominent tourist attractions.

Event organiser Dandu Sivarama Raju said that accommodation and dining facilities are being arranged for the participants at TTD Kalyana Mandapam and local colleges.