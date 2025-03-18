BoB branch opened in Mydukur

Kadapa: Bank of Baroda (BoB) has inaugurated its 60th branch in Mydukur of Tirupati region, YSR Kadapa district on Monday. The new branch aims to serve approximately 20 neighbouring villages, benefiting around 50,000 people with essential banking services.

AGM & Regional Head Amarnatha Reddy has inaugurated the branch and Deputy Regional Head B Prasad, Hospital Road Kadapa branch head K Kantha Rao, Mydukur branch head J Raja and bank officials were present.

Amarnatha Reddy emphasised bank’s commitment to expanding financial inclusion in rural areas. Bank of Baroda’s Global Brand Ambassador, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, also supports the bank’s mission to strengthen its presence in Andhra Pradesh, he added.