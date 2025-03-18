Live
- Hyderabad: RPF arrests tout, seizes e-tickets worth Rs 75,000
- TTD to release Arjitha Seva tickets for June
- Hyderabad: Rapido driver held for stealing auto rickshaw
- Ordnance Factories Day 2025: History, Importance, and Key Facts
- Hyderabad: One-stop shop for tech needs
- Why Indian Women Are Ditching Waxing for makeO Advanced Laser Hair Removal
- SCR holds meet on train safety
- Aadivasi.org: Pioneering ImpactCommerce for Social and Environmental Change
- Android 16 Beta 3 Released: New Features, Supported Devices, and Installation Guide
- Your Guide to Checking Your CIBIL Score Online for Free without a PAN
BoB branch opened in Mydukur
Highlights
Kadapa: Bank of Baroda (BoB) has inaugurated its 60th branch in Mydukur of Tirupati region, YSR Kadapa district on Monday. The new branch aims to...
Kadapa: Bank of Baroda (BoB) has inaugurated its 60th branch in Mydukur of Tirupati region, YSR Kadapa district on Monday. The new branch aims to serve approximately 20 neighbouring villages, benefiting around 50,000 people with essential banking services.
AGM & Regional Head Amarnatha Reddy has inaugurated the branch and Deputy Regional Head B Prasad, Hospital Road Kadapa branch head K Kantha Rao, Mydukur branch head J Raja and bank officials were present.
Amarnatha Reddy emphasised bank’s commitment to expanding financial inclusion in rural areas. Bank of Baroda’s Global Brand Ambassador, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, also supports the bank’s mission to strengthen its presence in Andhra Pradesh, he added.
Next Story