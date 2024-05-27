Bobbili Constituency: YSRCP, TDP equally confident of registering victory

Bobbili (Vizianagaram district): Bobbili Assembly constituency, one of the renowned Assembly constituencies in Vizianagaram district, is attracting the attention of the people, political analysts and psephologists regarding the winning chances of the candidates contesting representing the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP.

Actually this election is a tough one and acid test for the royal family of Bobbili Samsthanam. The royal family of Bobbili has put in its entire efforts to re-gain the political glory.

R Sujay Krishna Ranga Rao who won as an MLA from the YSRCP in 2014, later shifted his loyalty towards the TDP. He had joined the TDP government then and served as the Minister for Mines and Geology.

Later he contested from TDP in 2019, buy was defeated by YSRCP’s S V Ch Appala Naidu. Now again for 2024 polls, the YSRCP has fielded Appalanaidu for the seat while the TDP has tactically changed the candidate and chosen RVSKK Rangarao (Baby Naina), brother of Sujay Krishna as candidate from here.

Baby Naina has vast contacts with people and he is known to every voter of the Bobbili Assembly constituency. He has worked as Bobbili municipal chairman long back. Baby Naina has contested for the Assembly seat for the first time.

On the other side, S V Ch Appala Naidu was elected to the State Assembly four times so far. He won in 1983, 1985 and 1994 on the TDP ticket and on the YSRCP ticket in 2019.

Now the leaders of both the ruling YSRCP and TDP are confident of registering victory after taking part in a hectic campaign.

The royal family is confident that they would be blessed by the people as Baby Naina has good image among people and extensive contacts across the Bobbii constituency. While Appala Naidu enjoys a strong support from his community members.