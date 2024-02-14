Bolla Brahmanaidu felicitated for extending financial assistance to rajagopuram

The legislators expressed their gratitude to Mr. Bolla Brahmanaidu and Katireddy Kotireddy for their generous contributions towards the construction of the Rajagopuram. As a token of appreciation, they presented Mr. Kotireddy with a shawl.

Bolla Brahmanaidu informed that he is very happy to grant funds of Rs. 50 lakh under CGIF fund for the construction of Rajagopuram of Madamanchipati Veeranjaneyaswamy temple at Vinukonda Mandal

16 lakh 66 thousand rupees to be paid as matching contribution was paid by Gollapalem Varithulu Katireddy Kotireddy.