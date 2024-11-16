Live
Just In
Bomb Threat at Shamshabad Airport: Passenger Detained, No Explosive Devices Found
A bomb threat caused a significant disturbance at Shamshabad Airport when a passenger on a flight from Hyderabad to Sharjah shouted that there was a bomb on board. The incident sparked immediate concern among airport authorities and prompted a swift response from security personnel.
After the alarming announcement, the passenger was promptly detained by airport staff for questioning and a thorough search of the aircraft was conducted. Authorities worked quickly to ensure the safety of all passengers and crew members aboard the flight.
Following extensive checks and investigations, authorities confirmed that there were no explosives found on the aircraft. The police have now concluded their inquiry into the matter, and the situation has been resolved without any incident.
Airport officials have reassured the public that strict security measures are in place to prevent such incidents and to ensure the safety of all travelers.