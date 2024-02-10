  • Menu
Bone pieces found in Srisailam prasadam

Bone pieces found in Srisailam prasadam
Srisailam(Nandyal district): Bone pieces found in Pulihora prasadam has created flutter at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam on Friday. A video of this went viral on social platforms.

According to sources, a few devotees, after having darshan of the presiding deities took Pulihora prasadam at Bhrahmananda raya gopuram. They were shocked after noticing pieces of bone in the prasadam. Harish Reddy, who found bone pieces, showed them to the media and said the temple authorities hurt the devotees’ feelings. Criticising the negligence of the temple management, he questioned how bone pieces came in the prasadam.

He took the issue to the notice of temple management and demanded stringent action against the persons responsible.

