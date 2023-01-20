Book lovers to get a feast in Tirupati from tomorrow

Tirupati: To give a feast to the book lovers, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB) is coming up with its 15th edition of book exhibition this year. Though they used to conduct the exhibition on a large scale every year, it could not be held in 2021 and 2022 due to Covid pandemic due to which the gap after 14th expo in 2020 became inevitable. However, the much awaited book festival is all set to open for the book lovers from January 21 to 29.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, honorary director of Tirupati BVB Dr N Satyanarayana Raju said that this time the book exhibition will be held at TTD's Vinayaka Nagar quarters playground on Hare Rama Hare Krishna Road and it will be open daily from 1 pm to 9 pm during the nine days. He recalled that the main aim of the BVB is to protect the Indian heritage and culture and one of the main activities is to run education institutions including the management institute of high order. As part of the service to people BVB has been organising the annual book festival at Tirupati since 2006 with various cultural programmes and entertainment programmes which will be continued this time as well.

On January 22, there will be 'Geyavadhanam' to be performed by Dr Velugoti Bhaskara Sai Krishna Yachednra, former MLA and present chairman of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel. It will be followed by other programmes on the subsequent days. Students of BVB will conduct an exhibition focussing on Science & Technology and Environment.

Dr Raju said that Dr Mannam Venkata Rayudu, founder of Manasu Foundation, Bengaluru will be the chief guest of the inaugural function while MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and Collector K Venkataramana Reddy will also take part as guest of honour.

This year there will be 64 stalls in both English and Telugu from various publishers and book sellers from across the country.

Secretary of Tirupati BVB Prof Sudhakar Reddy, EC members Prof S Dakshinamurthy Sarma and T Venkateswarlu were present at the press meet.