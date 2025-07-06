Book on ‘Antiquity of Telugu language’ launched at TANA conference

Vijayawada: A book establishing the antiquity of Telugu Language, written by Dr E Sivanagireddy, noted archaeologist and CEO of Pleach India Foundation, was released at 24th TANA (Telugu Association of North America) conference at Show Place, Novi, Detroit, USA on Saturday.

Dr Sivanagireddy said the book provides authentic source material based on Prakrit, Sanskrit, Telugu-Kannada and Telugu Inscriptions found engraved on stone plaques and copper plates between 3rd century BCE and 11th century CE. This book was launched by Indian-American Oncologist Dr Dattatreyudu Nori at TANA literary meet in the presence of Telugu actor and politician M Murali Mohan, academician and Hindu coordinator for US and Canada Prof Yarlagadda Laxmi Prasad and co-editor of TANA Souvenir Naveen Vasireddy.

Dr Sivanagireddy briefed the audience of the literary meet in the antiquity of 2300 year old Telugu language which was given the status of Classical Language citing references from the inscriptions of both the Telugu States.