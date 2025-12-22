Books on AI, deep learning released

Vijayawada: Two academic books titled ‘Introduction to Artificial Intelligence’ and ‘Deep Learning’, authored by Dr Udayasri Kompalli, Head of the Department of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence at Parvathaneni Brahmayya Siddhartha College of Arts and Science, Vijayawada, were released in a grand ceremony on Sunday at the college campus.

The book release programme was attended by Dr M Ramesh, Principal of the college; Dr N Lalitha Prasad, Convener; Dr Seethapathi, Financial Advisor to the Government of the State; Dr M Babu Reddy, Head of the Department of Computer Science at Krishna University; and G Chakravarthi, Head of the Department of Statistics.

The ‘Deep Learning’ book was also launched in the presence of faculty members from PVP Siddhartha Institute of Technology, including Prof Dr P Sai Kiran, Dr Rajesh C Jampala, and Dr Manoranjani, who attended as chief guests.

Designed according to university curricula, the books cater to both undergraduate and postgraduate students, explaining complex concepts of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning in a clear and accessible manner. The books were published by Book Bytes International Publications, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Dr Udayasri Kompalli stated that her goal is to empower students through quality education, research, and innovation.