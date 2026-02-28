Botcha clarifies on health, says routine check-up only

Vijayawada: Senior YSRCP leader Botcha Satyanarayana on Friday clarified that he is in good health and appealed to party workers and well-wishers not to worry.

In a message posted on social media, Satyanarayana dismissed speculation over his health condition, stating that he had visited the hospital only as part of a routine medical check-up. He emphasised that there was no cause for concern and that he was doing well.

The YSRCP leader reassured supporters that the hospital visit was purely precautionary and part of regular health monitoring. His clarification came amid circulating reports regarding his health, prompting him to personally address the issue.