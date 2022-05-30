Botcha, Dharmana lambast Naidu for utterances against CM

Anantapur/Kurnool: The 'Samajika Nyayabheri' Bus Yatra of the Ministers which started at Srikakulam concluded in Anantapur on Sunday, with massive crowds making a beeline to Government Arts College Grounds to express solidarity with the group of Ministers.

Ministers Botcha Sathyanarayana and Dharmana Prasada Rao lambasted TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu for his utterances against the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and demeaning the achievements of the YSRCP government.

Botcha Sathyanarayana said that the 3-year-rule of the Chief Minister and the YSRCP government has many achievements to its credit but the greatest political, social and economic achievement is the empowerment of the Backward Classes and the oppressed sections of the society. Jagan Mohan Reddy has redefined politics by practically taking social justice measures. His unique and bold feats have become the talk of the country and the subject of discussion in the multiple State circles.

Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said that the testimonies of the Ministers on social justice and how they were deprived of social justice for several decades until the intervention of Chief Minister Jagan after taking over reins of government, has totally transformed the political landscape of the State. He said that the Chief Minister did more than just talking about social justice.

He said that 17 of the 25 Ministers in the government who were given core portfolios belonged to the social justice groups who were oppressed and suppressed for decades. The Ministers he said have thought that it is high time to speak about the benefits they reaped because of a progressive Chief Minister's bold decisions to bring revolution in politics.

District in-charge Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy had a dig at the Mahanadu of the TDP and the mindless utterances of Chandrababu Naidu. Instead of spelling out policy decisions, they chose to indulge in mudslinging on the YSRCP government, he maintained. Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh observed that the difference between Naidu and Jagan Reddy is that Babu viewed people as voters and Jagan Reddy treated all castes as his family members. This was reflected in his revolutionary social justice measures taken.

YSRCP Rajya Sabha nominee and noted BC leader R Krishnaiah has stated that the social justice feat initiated by the Chief Minister is both unprecedented and unique in the history of the country. Earlier, the Samajika Nyaya Bheri bus yatra of the Ministers reached Kurnool. The Ministers were received by the Mayor B Y Ramaiah, MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar, MLAs of Panyam and Kurnool, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and MA Hafeez Khan at C Camp Centre where a public meeting was organised.

Deputy Chief Minister Amzad Basha and Ministers Botcha Sathyanarayana, Audimulapu Suresh, Gummanur Jayaram, Usha Sree Charan and others addressed the gathering. They said that the people of weaker sections, backward communities and minorities were given due preference in YSR Congress government. They pointed out that 74% of Minister berths in Jagan's Cabinet were provided to SC, ST, BC and minorities.

They said the Chief Minister was constantly striving for the uplift of the weaker sections.