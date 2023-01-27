Botcha hits out at Pawan

Vijayawada: Minister for education Botcha Satyanarayana came down heavily on Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for his "provocative" comments against YSRCP leaders on alleged threats to stop Varahi and division of the state, and questioned what message he is sending to society in general and youth in particular on Republic Day. He said Pawan has no knowledge of subject and it is better for him to know that provoking people is not politics.

Speaking to media persons at party office at Tadepalli on Thursday, the senior minister said that there is no difference between maverick evangelist-politician KA Paul and Pawan Kalyan. He said that who is going to stop him from touring in AP in his Varahai vehicle. Referring to Pawan's remarks on alleged diversion of SC, ST sub-plan funds, the minister said that it is better for Jana Sena chief to know the fact that the YSRCP government had spent more on welfare of SC and STs than the previous governments.

Referring to three capitals, he made it clear that the government was committed for decentralisation.