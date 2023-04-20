Botcha Satyanarayana reviews arrangements for CM visit

Vizianagaram: Minister for education Botcha Satyanarayana instructed the district administration to make elaborate arrangements for the foundation stone laying by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for Bhogapuram international airport on May 3. The minister reviewed the arrangements with the district administration on Wednesday here.

Satyanarayana said the Chief Minister would lay foundation stone for a fishing jetty at Chintapalli village apart from the airport. He asked the collector and other officials to identity a sprawling ground for the public meeting which the Chief Minister would address.

He suggested that separate parking places for public, officials and politicians be identified.

At the same time, all the pending bills regarding the land acquisition should be cleared and rehabilitation colony for those who lost lands to the airport should be completed without any pending works, he said.

The minister directed the officials to provide all the basic amenities in the rehabilitation colony and take care of their needs.

Later, the minister said that the foundation stone for tribal university at Salur would be laid in June. Senior officials, including special chief secretary Karikela Valavan, and collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan and MLAs attend the review.