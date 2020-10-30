Botcha Satyanarayana will lay stone for Ghosha Hospital at Nellore: Anil Kumar Yadav

Nellore: Minister for water resources Dr P Anil Kumar Yadav informed that Municipal Administration Minister Botcha Satyanarayana will lay foundation stone for construction of Ghosha Hospital in the city proposed with Rs 4 crore.

He said the programme would be held in the coming week. He alleged that the then TDP government had left the Nellore Municipal Corporation with huge debts of Rs 55 crore.

He, along with the Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar inspected the development works taken up under the Naadu-Nedu in the MSM school in AC Nagar' PNM high school in Janda street, and Municipal High School in the 45th division in Nellore city on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Minister Anil Kumar Yadav said the Corporation was paying salaries of Rs 4 crore every month to the staff members. He said they had been improving sanitation in the corporation limits and people have to support the civic body.