Both YSRCP, TDP betrayed State, slams Sharmila

Nellore: Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president YS Sharmila has alleged that both the YSRCP and TDP have betrayed the State by colluding with BJP-led NDA government for their political advantages.

During her State-wide tour to meet party functionaries, the PCC chief addressed party activists at Indira Bhavan in the city on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, she pointed that TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu retained power by deceiving people with false assurances of achieving Special Category Status to AP, but after becoming the CM, he was least bothered over the issue after accepting Special Package, instead of pressuring the Central government for SCS. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also acted in the similar way over SCS issue, despite people promoted 20 plus YSRCP MPs to the Parliament.

The PCC president alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy stooped to the lowest by pledging the self-respect of AP people at the feet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi only for his political benefits and vested interest. Finding fault with Chandrababu Naidu and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy over their failure in completing the Polavaram Project, Sharmila questioned if Naidu and Jagan don’t have any secret understanding with Narendra Modi, then why they couldn’t pressurise the Central government over release of funds for Polavaram project since there is a possibility of providing 90 per cent funds as it is a national project.

The PCC president criticised that it is unfortunate that the BJP is ruling Andhra Pradesh politics even without having a single MLA and MP, due to incapable CMs represented the State of these years. Questioning the credibility of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy of maintaining stoic silence on SCS and formation of capital, the PCC president demanded Jagan Mohan Reddy should answer over both issues, otherwise he has no moral right to seek public mandate in the coming 2024 elections. She alleged that due to CM Jagan’s inefficient administration, State exchequer become bankruptcy making AP to plunge into Rs 8 lakh crore debts. Former MLA CV Sesha Reddy, DCC president Chevuru Devakumar Reddy several State and national leaders were present.