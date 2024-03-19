Both YSRCP, TDP face dissidence in Satyavedu

Tirupati: Dissidence is brewing in both the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP in Satyavedu reserved constituency over the selection of candidates. YSRCP denied ticket this time to its sitting MLA Koneti Adimulam and announced the name of Nukathoti Rajesh as its candidate. Adimulam immediately switched allegiance to TDP and got the ticket. But all is not going well in the two parties even after the change of candidates.

Within the YSRCP ranks, murmurs suggest dissatisfaction with Rajesh’s candidature. Many cadres express reservations, particularly highlighting Rajesh's non-local status, deeming him a stranger to the constituency. While some members align with him, underlying discontent continues to spread. A leader remarked that nominating a local candidate would have bolstered the party’s chances of success.

Meanwhile, within the TDP camp, Adimulam’s candidature raises concerns. Some argue that the ruling party’s refusal to grant him a ticket for a second term reflects his unfavourable track record in the constituency. Allegations surface regarding his involvement with gravel quarries in Satyavedu and Nagalapuram border areas, with several leaders facing legal repercussions supposedly instigated by Adimulam himself.

The lack of developmental initiatives over the past five years exacerbated dissatisfaction among party workers, fostering a negative perception of MLA’s leadership. Even the sanctioned TTD Kalyana Mandapam was stalled at ground breaking stage only without any further progress.

TDP leaders held a meeting in a local Kalyana Mandapam, voicing grievances and urging party leadership to reconsider the candidate selection due to Adimulam's alleged detrimental impact on the party’s standing. Senior leader Sivaiah urged party chief N Chandrababu Naidu to address the concerns of Satyavedu TDP leaders by revising the candidate choice.

Satyavedu traditionally favours the TDP, having secured the seat six times in nine elections since 1983. The party typically rotated candidates with each election, and this time, several names were under consideration before Adimulam’s defection into the TDP.

Dr Helen, daughter of former MLA Hemalatha, was initially hinted as the candidate during Lokesh’s Yuva Galam padayatra. However, J Rajasekhar, TDP’s nominee in the 2019 elections, who lost, now eyes an independent run. His announcement, alongside indications of Helen’s potential support, adds further complexity to the situation.

With the nomination process a month away, it has to be seen how the two party leaderships of the two parties tackle the dissidence in their cadres and whether there will be any change in the candidatures.