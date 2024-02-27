Live
Just In
Botsa Jansi attends MVV Satyanarayana's Padayatra in Visakhapatnam
MVV Satyanarayana Padayatra, which reached its 49th day in the 09th Ward, was attended by Botsa Jhansi, the YCP parliamentary candidate for Visakhapatnam.
During the Padayatra, MVV Satyanarayana emphasized the importance of fulfilling the promises made by AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and highlighted the need for comprehensive development and welfare schemes in the constituency. He called on the people to re-elect YS Jaganmohan Reddy as Chief Minister in the upcoming elections.
Botsa Jhansi, in her address, echoed the sentiments of MVV Satyanarayana and expressed confidence in the leadership of YS Jaganmohan Reddy. She urged the people to support her as the parliamentary candidate for Visakhapatnam and pledged to work towards the development of the city.
The event was attended by various party members, leaders, and supporters, all united in their commitment to the YCP's vision for the Eastern Constituency. The Padayatra continues to garner support and momentum as it moves forward towards the upcoming elections.