Botsa Satyanarayana announces revised schedule for conduction of DSC 2024 exam

The Education Minister, Botsa Satyanarayana, has unveiled alterations to the schedule of the DSC-2024 examinations intended for the recruitment of 6100 teachers in Andhra Pradesh. Following the closure of online applications for the DSC-2024 examination on February 25, a revision in the exam dates has been confirmed, shifting the commencement from the initially planned date of the 15th of this month to a new schedule running from March 30 to April 30, as per an official statement released on Tuesday.

The revised timetable has been strategically crafted to facilitate the smooth conduct of the exams. Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has advised candidates preparing for the DSC exam to take note of this schedule adjustment, acknowledging the importance of being aware of the updated dates.

Explaining the rationale behind the schedule changes, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana attributed the modifications to the evolving qualifications required for the role of Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) and the necessity to allow an adequate gap between the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and the DSC examination.

Moreover, the issuance of hall tickets is scheduled to commence from March 25, enabling candidates to access essential examination-related information in a timely manner.

Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has extended a call to all candidates to capitalise on the advantages offered by the revised schedule, emphasizing the importance of utilizing the additional time for thorough preparation and readiness for the forthcoming exams.