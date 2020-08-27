Botsa Satyanarayana clarifies payment of annuity to tenant farmers, assures of payment soon

Botsa Satyanarayana said the annual lease amount would be paid to them soon. He opined that Rs 158 crore and Rs 9.73 crore of two-month pension has been released. He said that the money will be credited to the farmers' accounts soon. The minister assured farmers not to worry. Earlier, Amaravati farmers and women tried to hold darna at the CRDA office on Wednesday. They demanded immediate release of lease amount that was not paid to them. Minister Botsa Satyanarayana responded on this and gave a clarity that the money would be paid soon. The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given good news to the tenant farmers of Amaravati. Ministersaid the annual lease amount would be paid to them soon. He opined that Rs 158 crore and Rs 9.73 crore of two-month pension has been released. He said that the money will be credited to the farmers' accounts soon. The minister assured farmers not to worry. Earlier, Amaravati farmers and women tried to hold darna at the CRDA office on Wednesday. They demanded immediate release of lease amount that was not paid to them. Minister Botsa Satyanarayana responded on this and gave a clarity that the money would be paid soon.

He said there was a delay in the deposit process due to some technical issues. Botsa said there would be no lease amount to farmers who sold land title deeds. In this vein, he alleged that the opposition parties of moving courts against the welfare schemes and said that people would be outraged if welfare schemes were obstructed.