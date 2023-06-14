Botsa Satyanarayana denies GVL Narasimha Rao comments on corruption

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Wednesday has come hard at the GVL Narasimha Rao for his allegations over the corruption. He questioned had GVL know that there is corruption in the state until Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at a meeting on Sunday. He rubbished all the allegations levelled against the government and opined that the BJP leaders are making the comments what TDP has made

Botsa said that the centre and the opposition in the state are not able to digest the development activities carried out by the state and hence making the allegations against the government for political benefit in the elections.

The minister expressed anguish for not giving funds to the state and stated that it is their right to seek funds from the centre. He said that their priority is state interests and no where connected to any party for alliances. Botsa said centre has no done anything to the state except the giving the taxes paid to the centre from state.