Botsa Satyanarayana responds Telangana SSC paper leak, says God will not forgive culprits

Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana responded on SSC paper leakage issue in Telangana and expressed his anger saying that even God will not forgive those who have leaked the papers and contemplating to destroy the future of students.

Stating that the tenth class examinations are being conducted in Andhra Pradesh, the minister noted that strict action has been taken against 75 people who were involved in paper leakage last year and said that strong measures have been taken to prevent any untoward incidents this year.

Meanwhile, the SSC paper leakage incident took place in Telangana has kicked up a controversy. The police have arrested Bandi Sanjay in connection with it.

