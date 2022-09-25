Botsa Satyanarayana says all the districts are equal for YSRCP govt.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Education Botsa Satyanarayana once again clarified that 26 districts are equal to the YSRCP government and said that it is not right for the state to create a problem for 29 villages.



Speaking to media on Sunday, Botsa Satyanarayana said that all the development should not be concentrated in one place and hence we are making Visakhapatnam the administrative capital for the benefit of the state.

Botsa Satyanarayana further said that they are making Kurnool the judicial capital as per the Sri Bagh He said that Visakhapatnam is among the top-5 cities and is developing rapidly.

The education minister recalled that CM Jagan comments in the assembly about three capitals where latter said that the government is not against Amaravati and its aim is to develop the entire state through decentralisation.