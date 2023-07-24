Boy dies of rabies after 6 six months of dog bite in Kakinada

Kakinada: A boy who was afraid that his parents would scold him if he told about the dog bite at home, died of rabies after six months. This incident came to light in Gollaprolu village of Kakinada district. Thelu Omsai, a 17-year-old boy, was bitten by a stray dog six months ago. But he did not tell at home. Three days ago, he had high fever.

The boy, who could not drink fresh water, started getting scared at the sight of water. So, the family members admitted him to Kakinadu GGH on Saturday. As the disease worsened, the boy died on Sunday as the treatment did not work. The boy's family was left in mourning after his son, who wanted to come to Chitkandi, died suddenly.

Doctors suggest getting TT injection along with anti-rabies vaccine on the same day of dog bite. After that, if the vaccine is taken on the 3rd day, 7th day and 28th day, the threat of rabies will disappear.