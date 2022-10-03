Boy kidnapped in Palanadu district and demanded Rs. 1 crore, found safe in Kavali

The kidnap of a boy in Chilakaluripet of Palnadu district has created a stir. Going into the details, the boy named Rajeev Sai from the town was kidnapped by unknown assailants. Rajeev Sai's father was a grain trader in Chennai and as it is Dussehra festival, the boy's family came to Chilakaluripet. Rajiv Sai's parents are worshiping in the temple in the 13th ward of Chilakaluripet.



In this sequence, the assailants kidnapped the boy who was playing at the temple and demanded Rs. 1 crore. However, the boy's parents filed a complaint with the police about the boy's kidnapping. The police registered a case and started searching for the whereabouts of the boy.

After a while, the boy was found safe near the Nellore district guard who was left in the car by the assailants. Police found Rajeev near Kavali and taken from Kavali to Chilakaluripet. The parents expressed happiness after hearing the news of the boy's well-being and thanked the police. It is suspected to be the handiwork of someone who knows the boy's family.