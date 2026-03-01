Brahmin Federations seek greater political, social representation in AP

Vijayawada: Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Brahmana Seva Sangham Federation and All India Brahmin Federation urged the coalition government to ensure adequate social, economic, and political representation for the Brahmin community in the State. State leaders secured prominent roles in All India Brahmin Federation’s national committee for the 2026–29 term. Peddibhotla Lakshminarayana was named Chief Adviser, while Dronamraju Ravikumar was appointed Secretary-General (Administration) and placed in charge of 14 States.

Other key appointments include V Panduranga Vittal and Dr Aparna Prasad as secretaries; Shiva Sharma as secretary; Nagalakshmi as joint secretary; Madhu Babu as spokesperson; ASP Kumar as coordinator; Suvasini Anand as ladies wing vice-president; Malladi Srinivas as Telangana in-charge; Karanam Naveen Kumar as youth wing president; and Sai Manoj as secretary. Eight more members were nominated to various wings. Speaking at a press conference in Vijayawada on Saturday, the leaders expressed delight that such national positions have returned to Andhra Pradesh after nearly 15 years.