Brandix Bharat Trust holds 100th eye camp

Anakapalli: Close to 38,000 people from various communities benefited from 100 eye camps held at Atchutapuram. Organised by Brandix Bharat Trust, the 100th camp saw people from neighbouring districts availing the platform held on Sunday.





The camps were utilised by communities in and around the Brandix India Apparel City (BIAC), neighbouring mandals and districts. Apart from getting their eyes examined, the company has given 25,000 spectacles to the patients. More than 3,600 people have undergone eye surgeries. The trust's community healthcare initiative focuses on improving access to eye care for the rural communities surrounding Brandix Apparel City.





The medium-term goal is to eradicate vision-related ailments among people in the region. The eye camp is a flagship programme of the BIAC since 2017 and they were held mostly on second and fourth Sundays of every month at the company's CSR camp centre located in Atchutapuram, Anakapalli district.





With an objective to improve the quality of life and create a positive impact among communities, the trust focuses its programmes on healthcare, education, water and sanitation.