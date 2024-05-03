  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Minorities’ welfare possible with TDP: Nazeer

TDP candidate for Guntur East Assembly constituency Md Nazeer Ahmed conducting door-to-door campaign in Guntur on Thursday
x

TDP candidate for Guntur East Assembly constituency Md Nazeer Ahmed conducting door-to-door campaign in Guntur on Thursday

Highlights

Guntur: TDP candidate for Guntur East Assembly constituency Md Nazeer Ahmed conducted a door-to-door campaign and explained the benefits of the TDP...

Guntur: TDP candidate for Guntur East Assembly constituency Md Nazeer Ahmed conducted a door-to-door campaign and explained the benefits of the TDP election manifesto to the voters at Ambedkar Nagar here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that minorities’ welfare and development is possible with the TDP government.

He said minorities are in favour of the TDP and predicted the voters are ready to defeat YSRCP in Guntur East constituency.

He criticised MLA Mustafa for failing to develop infrastructure at Ambedkar Nagar and said though people constructed houses, there are no pattas to their houses and promised that he will take up responsibility of registration for their houses.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X