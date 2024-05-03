Minorities’ welfare possible with TDP: Nazeer

Guntur: TDP candidate for Guntur East Assembly constituency Md Nazeer Ahmed conducted a door-to-door campaign and explained the benefits of the TDP election manifesto to the voters at Ambedkar Nagar here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that minorities’ welfare and development is possible with the TDP government.

He said minorities are in favour of the TDP and predicted the voters are ready to defeat YSRCP in Guntur East constituency.

He criticised MLA Mustafa for failing to develop infrastructure at Ambedkar Nagar and said though people constructed houses, there are no pattas to their houses and promised that he will take up responsibility of registration for their houses.