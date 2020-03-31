Breaking: 17 new Coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally mounts to 40

Amaravati: In a big breaking, as many as 17 patients got affected with COVID-19 on Tuesday. In its latest bulletin released by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare department authorities revealed that the Coronavirus positive cases reaches to 40 in the state.

According to the media health bulletin, Prakasam has registered 11 cases, Guntur 9, Visakhapatnam 6, Krishna 5 and other districts also have positive cases. Majority of the people who visited New Delhi to attend a religious meeting got affected from virus.

The government has released details of pilgrims of Andhra Pradesh who visited Delhi for religious prayers in Delhi. As many as 711 people were identified and was ordered to contact government hospital for treatment. Three in Vijayanagaram district, one in Visakhapatnam Rural, 41 in Visakhapatnam City, six in East Godavari District, 16 in West Godavari District, 21 in Rajahmundry, 16 in Krishna District, 27 in Vijayawada City, 45 in Guntur Urban and 43 in Guntur Rural. 67 people from Prakasam district, 68 from Nellore district, 189 from Kurnool district, 59 from Kadapa district, 73 from Anantapur district, 20 from Chittoor district and 16 from Tirupati went to Delhi.

Medical experts are concerned about the number of cases being increased.
















