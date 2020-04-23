Breaking: 80 new coronavirus cases reported in Andhra Pradesh, tally mounts to 893

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: The coronavirus positive be cases have increased by 80 on Thursday taking the tally to 893. The rise in number of cases seems to come after the increase of number of COVID-19 tests in the state. While the media health bulletin states that three more deaths have recorded in last 24 hours taking the tally to 27. Kurnool and Guntur districts continued to be on top position with 234 and 195. As many as 141 persons discharged on Wednesday taking the a time cases to 725.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking all necessary measures to control coronavirus. Against this backdrop, Andhra Pradesh ranks first in the country in conducting covid-19 tests. AP Sarkar conducted 830 corona exams for every one million people. After AP, Rajasthan came in second with 809 tests. So far, 48,034 tests have been conducted across the state.







