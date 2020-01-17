Breaking: AP Cabinet meeting preponed to Saturday, likely to ratify the high power committee report

In a major development, the Andhra Pradesh cabinet, which is supposed to meet on January 20 is rescheduled its meeting and preponed to meet in advance on Saturday. This has raised many eyebrows, which indicates that the government is going forward with its decision of mooting three capitals.

Earlier in the day, the high power committee has met with chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and submitted the preliminary report. The committee is reportedly made recommendations on the concerns raised by the farmers and employees of the secretariat.

However, it remains to be seen whether the cabinet would take a decision on the high power committee report. On the other hand, CM Jagan Reddy will be visiting Delhi to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the announcement of the capital.