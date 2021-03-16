[Breaking]: CID serves notices to Chandrababu in Hyderabad over Amaravati land irregularities

In a big breaking, the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department has issued notices to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu on capital land irregularities. The CID officers reached Chandrababu's residence in Hyderabad and served notices. CID chief Sunil Kumar said notices had been issued under 41 CRPC and was asked to attend for an investigation on March 23. Apart from Chandrababu, eight others in the case have been reportedly named in the notices.

According to reports, a total of six officers reached Chandrababu's house in Hyderabad. Later they talked to the security personnel and entered into the residence. The notices were reportedly served over the allegations that insider trading had taken place in the case of capital lands. The CID also issued notices to former minister Narayana in the same case.

Meanwhile, the TDP is outraged that the Jagan government is deliberately trying to frame false cases against Chandrababu and said that they would fight for justice. However, the purchase of assigned lands in Amaravati has been going on for many days. The matter of these lands is currently pending in the High Court.