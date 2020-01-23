Breaking: CID sleuths register case on TDP ex ministers over insider trading charges
Amaravati: As announced and decided by the government in the Cabinet, Assembly and other platforms, the CID of AP police have registered a case on the former ministers and others. The CID will inquire into the alleged land scam at the capital region Amaravati.
The government criticised that the TDP leaders indulged in the insider trading while establishing the capital here in Amaravati.
Sources informed that the CID has registered a case against former Ministers Pattipati Pulla Rao and P Narayana regarding the purchase of assigned land
