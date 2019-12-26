Breaking: Former TDP MLA Badeti Bujji dies of heart attack in Eluru

TDP senior leader and former MLA of Eluru Badeti Bujji (55) passed away in the early hours on Thursday. He was rushed to the Andhra hospital in Eluru, where he suffered a heart attack at 3 am. However, the doctors confirmed the death of Bujji, which left his family in deep distress. He was taken to the Eluru residence. When the news of Bujji's death is announced, TDP fans are reaching deceased's house in big numbers.

TDP chief Chandrababu shocked over Bujji's death and consoled the family through a telephonic call.

Badeti Kota Rama Rao aka Bujji is the nephew of the late movie star SV Ranga Rao. Bujji made his political debut in 2009 with the Praja Rajyam Party, founded by the megastar Chiranjeevi. He contested in the elections from Eluru and lost. Later, he served as Municipal Councilor and Chairman. He won as an MLA on TDP ticket in 2014. Bujji is survived with a wife and two children.