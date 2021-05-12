Breathing exercise and yoga will help to fight Covid

Chittoor: This is yet another case of Covid hero who combated the virus in a dynamic way. This story is about a small family of K Shiv Kumar, manager in a private company, his wife Subbu Saroja and son Sai Charan. All the three members of this small family tested positive for the virus a month ago. They resided in an apartment where Covid spread like a wild fire.



However, Shiv Kumar opted for home isolation. People were so panicky that neither did they come forward to help them nor did they offer any moral support.

Despite being alone they did not lose confidence. Along with the medicines prescribed by the doctor, they used to take hot water mixed with lemon and honey, and steam once in three hours. They also meditated regularly along with breathing exercise. He said though the virus had made them physically weak, it had helped them to emerge mentally strong.