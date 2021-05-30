Breathing exercises and fresh air in quarantine centres help to recover

Kadapa: "Sometimes, I wonder that it is private hospitals which are creating greater scare and admitting patients whether there is necessity or not," says Mummela Muneendrudu (54) who is working as Assistant Mechanical Engineer in APSRTC depot.



He shared his Covid experienceCovid experiences with "The Hans India", he said, "When he tested positive he immediately rushed to Kadapa local Primary Health Centre (PHC) and after CT scan he was found to be affected by 12 percent of the disease."

He said he was admitted in the Pulivendula area hospital. Though the doctors were giving best of their treatment and all facilities were available, he somehow felt uncomfortable seeing the suffering of other patients and sort of panic feeling started developing within his mind. He asked doctors to explain about his condition requested to shift him to quarantine centre. The doctors agreed and he was sent to a government quarantine centre in Lingala mandal which was his native place. "If patient is showing symptoms of recovery, he can be shifted to quarantine centre so that the pressure on beds can be reduced," he said.

"After shifting to quarantine center, there was a change in the atmosphere and psychologically I started feeling better. During the 14 day quarantine period, I had discussed many issues with other patients which included movies, teli serials etc. Each room had three patients. This boosted my confidence levels and with good food provided at the centre," says Muneendrudu."We were suggested to do yoga and breathing exercises. WE also get fresh air in the quarantine rooms which is not possible in the hospitals. All this helped him to overcome Corona," he concluded.