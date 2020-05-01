Brewing of ID liquor rampant in Kadapa district

Kadapa: The ongoing lockdown which had badly affected the lively hood of several sections, turned out to be boon for illicit liquor manufacturers as they earn good earnings by making use of lockdown restrictions. The illicitly distilled liquor is being mainly manufactured in Rajampet, Rayachotiand Badvel constituencies where most of the areas are covered with dense forests.

Seizure of 170 litres of illicit liquor, destroying of 4,200 litres of jaggery and registering of 31 cases in last two weeks. The number of cases have been increased during January to April this year when compared to last year.

There are allegations that the miscreants have been running the trade with the support from corrupt officials in Excise department. According to the sources before enforcement of lockdown, one litre banned arrack was available for Rs 150 to 200. Now, the price has been hiked to Rs 1,200 per litre.

Due to closure of liquor outlets and wine shops people who were addicted to liquor prefer to consume country made liquor. Sources disclosed that mandals like Sundupalle, Porumamilla, Kalasapadu, Sambepalle, Sidhavatam which were located in dense forest areas become hot spots as the culprits established manufacturing units and are supplying the arrack to nearby villages.

When contacted by Hans India RayachotiExcise CI Bhargava Reddy admitted that there was an increase in the registration of cases related to manufacturing of illicit liquor when compared to previous years. The miscreants are getting support from villagers, he said. as they are managed to escaping from the spot tip off villagers during raids".he said.