Bridge across Yeleru in Jamulapalli inaugurated

Pithapuram (Kakinada district): Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) chairman PP Reddy, along with his spouse and MEIL Director Rama Reddy, came forward and constructed a bridge across Yeleru to put a stop to the transport problems of the villagers of Jamulapalli, a remote village in Pithapuram mandal of Kakinada district.

Yeleru canal flowing along the village frequently overflows following floods caused by downpours. As a result, villagers and farmers have to struggle to commute to the other side of the stream to reach their fields and to undertake other business activities post-rainfall. There are instances of many cattle dying due to heavy flooding too. Further, when a villager passes away, it becomes challenging to perform the last rites as the stream cuts the village off from the crematorium.

After inaugurating the bridge, PP Reddy announced that he is committed to construct a hospital to the villages surrounding Jamulapalli and asked the villagers to select an area for hospital construction. He further promised to provide toilets in Jamulapalli school along with the construction of a road between Jamulapalli and Pithapuram.

Reddy, born and raised in Jamulapalli, decided to give back to the villagers as a mark of gratitude and love. Fulfilling their promise to the villagers, Reddy and his spouse inaugurated Gorrikhandi bridge on Friday and named it 'Ramaa Vaaradhi'.