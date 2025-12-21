Bright minds showcase creativity at Saint Joseph School Science expo

Gannavaram (Krishna district): Student sat Saint Joseph School, located in Mustabad of Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district, showcased their creativity and scientific skills at the “Bright Minds – Sparkling Wonders Arts and Science Exhibition” held on Saturday. Engaged in learning, the students impressed visitors with innovative science projects covering a diverse range of topics, including AI applications, cyber safety, global warming, environmental changes, the solar system, nutrition, human organs such as kidneys and the digestive system, water conservation, national symbols, currency, language studies, and mathematical concepts.

Santosh Kumar, Principal and Correspondent of St. John's Higher Secondary School in Gannavaram, attended the event as the chief guest.